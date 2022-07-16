Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,901,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 507,151 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $23.09 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28.

