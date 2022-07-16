Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.5% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 506.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 525.6% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $100.52 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $113.24.

