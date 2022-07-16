Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,135 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $13.15 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $601.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.