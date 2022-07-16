Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in June

Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Millennials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Principal Millennials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 38,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Principal Millennials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

GENY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. 3,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,547. Principal Millennials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82.

