ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ProBility Media shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,084,724 shares changing hands.
ProBility Media Price Performance
About ProBility Media
ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects.
