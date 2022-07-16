ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $85.85 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.