Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Short Interest Update

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Prospector Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Prospector Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSRW remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,428. Prospector Capital has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Featured Stories

