Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

PRU opened at $92.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

