Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

PEG stock opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.