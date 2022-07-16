Pundi X (NPXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.78 Billion

Pundi X (NPXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Pundi X has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,629.61 or 1.00009644 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009233 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003346 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Pundi X Profile
Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix.
Pundi X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.
