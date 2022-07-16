Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Lifted by KeyCorp

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Qorvo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Qorvo’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Shares of QRVO opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $201.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,471,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 541,246 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

