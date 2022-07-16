Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Down 71.2% in June

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the June 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q&K International Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Q&K International Group stock. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Q&K International Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Highlander Partners L.P. owned 3.72% of Q&K International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

Q&K International Group Price Performance

QK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 2,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,971. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Q&K International Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.