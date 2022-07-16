QuadrantProtocol Price Hits $0.0098 on Major Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $11,180.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008988 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003419 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About QuadrantProtocol
QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.
QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.