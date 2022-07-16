Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $130.97

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $130.97 and last traded at $130.97, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Quaker Chemical Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.04.
Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Quaker Chemical Company Profile
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.
