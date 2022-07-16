QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $185.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $144.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average of $150.94. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 82,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

