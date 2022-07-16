QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Up 3.2%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.98 and last traded at $139.97. 297,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,861,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.64.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.94. The company has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

