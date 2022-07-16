Quant (QNT) Trading 33.4% Higher Over Last Week

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $123.30 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for $100.26 or 0.00484228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001043 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.89 or 0.01969956 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

