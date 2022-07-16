Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.73 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $11.73 million and $20,523.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,665.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.34 or 0.05876305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00025869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00248309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00667886 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00071746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.67 or 0.00506529 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,412,117 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

