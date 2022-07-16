QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Achieves $67.39 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $67.39 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

