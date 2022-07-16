Quiztok Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and $412,075.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,688,337,249 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

