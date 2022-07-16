Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Up 162.8% in June

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, an increase of 162.8% from the June 15th total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QNRX shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Quoin Pharmaceuticals to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.7 %

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 1,172,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,555. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $35.52.

(Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.