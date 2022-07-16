Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Ramaco Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $487.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.49). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on METC shares. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $1,745,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,960,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929,483. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $3,408,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,786,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,873,198.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,960,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 103.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 36,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 87.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.