Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Clorox Trading Up 0.8 %

Clorox stock opened at $148.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.34. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after buying an additional 1,043,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after buying an additional 790,505 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Clorox by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after buying an additional 442,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

