Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Short Interest Update

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 31.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redbox Entertainment
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $115,000.
Redbox Entertainment Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RDBX traded down 0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching 4.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,645. Redbox Entertainment has a 12-month low of 1.61 and a 12-month high of 27.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is 7.17 and its 200 day moving average is 4.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RDBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush cut Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redbox Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 9.57.
About Redbox Entertainment
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
