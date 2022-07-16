Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Short Interest Update

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 31.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redbox Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

Redbox Entertainment Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDBX traded down 0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching 4.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,645. Redbox Entertainment has a 12-month low of 1.61 and a 12-month high of 27.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is 7.17 and its 200 day moving average is 4.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Redbox Entertainment ( NASDAQ:RDBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.06 by 0.95. The company had revenue of 63.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 87.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redbox Entertainment will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush cut Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redbox Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 9.57.

About Redbox Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.