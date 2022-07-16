Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut Redfin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point restated a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.23.

Redfin Price Performance

RDFN stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. Redfin has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $936.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $418,695. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Redfin by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 57,821 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 93.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Redfin by 293.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Redfin by 313.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Redfin by 450.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 68,205 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading

