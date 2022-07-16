Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) PT Lowered to $155.00 at KeyCorp

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RRX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.60.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $114.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.94.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $681,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $9,985,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

