Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Barclays

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.41.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $60.20 on Friday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 89.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,505,000 after purchasing an additional 647,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

