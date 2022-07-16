RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $162.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $173.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.67.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.46. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.53.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.52%.

In other news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

