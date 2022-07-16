Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Repligen makes up 1.6% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen Stock Up 2.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

Repligen stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.78. 241,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,328. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.37.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

