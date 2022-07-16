RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating) were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 18,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 24,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

RESAAS Services Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.29 million and a P/E ratio of -10.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Rating)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.