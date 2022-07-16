Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Up 172.2% in June

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,405,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 89,896 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,932 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

RSSS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 47,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,164. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Research Solutions will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

