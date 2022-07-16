Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,123,900 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 4,656,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91,239.0 days.

Resona Stock Performance

RSNHF stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Resona has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers deposits, credit cards, factoring services, venture capital services, and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts.

