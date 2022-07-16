Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,123,900 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 4,656,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91,239.0 days.
Resona Stock Performance
RSNHF stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Resona has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $4.80.
About Resona
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resona (RSNHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.