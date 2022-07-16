Reviewing Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) and Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Landos Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Landos Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Evofem Biosciences has a beta of -1.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landos Biopharma has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences 1 0 2 0 2.33 Landos Biopharma 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Evofem Biosciences and Landos Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $14.02, indicating a potential upside of 1,496.43%. Landos Biopharma has a consensus price target of $25.08, indicating a potential upside of 3,035.42%. Given Landos Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Landos Biopharma is more favorable than Evofem Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and Landos Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences -1,676.29% N/A -254.96% Landos Biopharma N/A -51.46% -44.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and Landos Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences $8.24 million 1.29 -$205.19 million ($19.07) -0.05 Landos Biopharma $18.00 million 1.79 -$38.42 million ($1.09) -0.73

Landos Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Evofem Biosciences. Landos Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evofem Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Landos Biopharma beats Evofem Biosciences on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evofem Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Landos Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its preclinical candidates in development include LABP-66 is an oral and small molecule NOD-like pathway agonist for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease; LABP-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and RA; LABP-73, an oral and small molecule NLRX1 pathway agonist in development for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LABP-111, an oral and small molecule LANCL2 pathway agonist for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and type 1 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.