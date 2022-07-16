Reviewing Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) & Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) and Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Quest Resource has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tele Group has a beta of 83.04, meaning that its stock price is 8,204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Quest Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tele Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quest Resource and Tele Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Quest Resource currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 190.94%. Given Quest Resource’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Tele Group.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and Tele Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource -0.85% 5.81% 2.86% Tele Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quest Resource and Tele Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.49 $1.69 million ($0.09) -44.55 Tele Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quest Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Tele Group.

Summary

Quest Resource beats Tele Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. The company provides santifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, it offers landfill diversion services. The company's services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. It markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

About Tele Group

Tele Group Corp., a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. The company was formerly known as NeXplore Corporation and changed its name to Tele Group Corp. in December 2020. Tele Group Corp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

