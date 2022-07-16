RichQUACK.com (QUACK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.76 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $29.18 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00050146 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022894 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001924 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Profile
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
RichQUACK.com Coin Trading
