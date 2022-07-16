Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 58.8% in June

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rise Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:RYES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. 1,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,607. Rise Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

