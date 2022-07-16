Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 58.8% in June

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rise Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:RYES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. 1,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,607. Rise Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Rise Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.