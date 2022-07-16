Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 1.5 %

RBA stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Institutional Trading of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 70,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.