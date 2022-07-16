Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 257.9% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, insider Andrew Berger acquired 5,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,780.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 2.36% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,537. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 million, a PE ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

