Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WDPSF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($43.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Warehouses De Pauw Stock Performance

Shares of WDPSF stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.