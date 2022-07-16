Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€169.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($169.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($215.00) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($207.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($196.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($224.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €180.70 ($180.70) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €178.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €189.03. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($107.25) and a one year high of €136.25 ($136.25).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.