Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Down 16.7%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) shares were down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 5,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Rubicon Organics from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

