Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $198.00

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $595,323.15 and approximately $198.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,778.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,237.12 or 0.05953870 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00251761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00668824 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.10 or 0.00510645 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 39,353,674 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,362 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

