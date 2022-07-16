S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $595.00.

SCPPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 625 ($7.43) to GBX 595 ($7.08) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SCPPF opened at $2.40 on Monday. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

