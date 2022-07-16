SafeCapital Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $2,167.90 and approximately $1.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00135565 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

