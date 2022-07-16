Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) to Issue $0.32 Dividend

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3217 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Saipem Trading Down 29.4 %

SAPMY opened at $1.80 on Friday. Saipem has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $12.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SAPMY. AlphaValue upgraded Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Saipem from €5.71 ($5.71) to €6.19 ($6.19) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Saipem from €5.71 ($5.71) to €6.19 ($6.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

