Santiment Network Token (SAN) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Santiment Network Token (SAN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $811.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,740.20 or 0.99992853 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

