Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Stock Price Down 1%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €329.90 ($329.90) and last traded at €332.80 ($332.80). Approximately 26,020 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €336.10 ($336.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €454.00 ($454.00) price target on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of €307.81 and a 200-day moving average of €344.38.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

