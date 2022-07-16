Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires 119 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 182.4% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day moving average is $147.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

