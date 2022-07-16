Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.