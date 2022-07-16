Sather Financial Group Inc Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 79,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $20.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

